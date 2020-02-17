Meerut: Girl shot dead, father among three family members held

According to the police, Tanya, a Class XII student who belongs to a Jat family, was keen to marry a man from her village, who her family disapproved of. According to the police, Tanya, a Class XII student who belongs to a Jat family, was keen to marry a man from her village, who her family disapproved of.

A 19-year-old girl was shot dead by her cousin brother in Meerut’s Sardhana area on Sunday for allegedly seeing a man despite her family’s disapproval. Police have arrested the girl’s cousin brother, Prashant Chaudhary (25), his father, Dharamveer (55), and the girl’s father Jayvinder (45).

“On Saturday, Tanya Chaudhary went to stay at her uncle’s place at Garhi village where his son Prashant, who was opposed to her meeting a man, fired three bullets at her, killing her on the spot,” Sardhana police station in-charge Bhupendra Chaudhary said.

According to the police, Tanya, a Class XII student who belongs to a Jat family, was keen to marry a man from her village, who her family disapproved of.

Police said that after Tanya was killed, the family tried to hide the murder by telling neighbours that an unknown person shot her dead. However, when police reached the house, they became suspicious.

“Only after they wiped out bloodstains in the room where she was shot, they informed police. When we reached there with forensic experts, we found there was blood on the walls. This made us suspicious,” said Superintendent of Police (Meerut Rural) Avinash Pandey.

