Meerut girl shot dead by brother for eloping with teen boy: Police

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead by her elder brother in Meerut’s Choor village late on Friday night for eloping with a boy recently, police said on Saturday.

According to police, on June 13, the girl had eloped with 19-year-old boy, Gaurav, with whom she reportedly had a relationship. This had angered the accused. Her family members tracked the couple down in Mathura and brought her back to Choor village. Later, a case was registered against Gaurav, they added.

Police said the accused is yet to be arrested. However, his friend, who had accompanied him while purchasing the countrymade pistol that was used during the murder, has been taken into custody.

“We have formed two teams to arrest the killer who is absconding at present. We are hopeful of getting a breakthrough from the details provided to us by his friend, who is also a co-accused in the case for arranging the murder weapon,” Sardhana DSP R P Shahi told The Sunday Express on the phone.