Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi rapid rail to open before deadline: UP Govt

With 20 pieces of land set to be transferred for Rapid Rail Transport System projects and the government pumping in Rs 1,326 crores for boosting urban transport, the Yogi Adityanath-regime has claimed that the part of the National Capital Region falling in the geographical ambit of Uttar Pradesh is on course to becoming one of the fastest growing regions in the sector with timely completion of projects such as Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail.

A government spokesperson claimed that the Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail, a joint venture of the Centre and the UP government worth Rs 30,274 crore, would begin operations before its scheduled time.

“The UP government has allocated Rs 1,326 crore for the project in its budget for the year 2021-’22. About 68 kilometres of this project falls in the UP region. The priority section of 17 kms between Sahibabad to Duhai is expected to be commissioned by 2023 and the entire corridor between Delhi and Meerut by 2025,” the spokesperson said.

The state administration had allocated Rs 650 crores for the project last year. The government spokesperson claimed that while work has been allowed on 20 pieces of land, the plots would soon be formally transferred to RRTS.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor would have 24 stations, including two depot stations. While the total length of the Meerut-Ghaziabad-Delhi Rapid Rail Project is 82.15 km, the proposed stations are Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Muradnagar Depot, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Brahmapuri, Meerut Central, Bhainsali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurali Metro, Meerut North and Modipuram.

The government plans to connect these RRTS stations with airports, railway stations, Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT) as well as Metro stations. Further, as per plan, each of the RRTS trains will have business-class coaches and hopes to raise the state’s share of public transportation from 37 per cent to 63 per cent after the commissioning of this RRTS corridor.