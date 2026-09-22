Bikes by train, flights to Kerala: Curious copper cable trail of Meerut gang

The officer said that upon questioning the arrested gang, it was found that their target was to steal copper cables in abandoned BSNL cable terminals.(Image generated using AI)

It was planned down to the last detail. First, a gang of 11 people from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut would dispatch two-wheelers to Keralam by train. Then, they would fly down to Kochi and Kannur, and steal copper cables from buildings and abandoned BSNL cable terminal boxes.

It was going well, and the gang even allegedly bagged Rs 12,000 worth of loot. Then, the police swept in and arrested all of them.

On Monday, Kannur City Police Commissioner B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy said they had made the arrests after an alert from the Thrissur City Police.

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“We have nabbed five of the gang, who had landed at Kannur airport from Delhi on September 19. They had already sent their bikes to Kannur on September 9. Our patrolling team on Sunday night spotted a five-member gang under suspicious circumstances and found they had concealed cable cutters on their bodies. Upon questioning them, we found the gang had reached Kannur with the intention of robbery,” the commissioner said, adding that the others were arrested for Thrissur.