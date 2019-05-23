Meerut: Dowry harassment case against IPS officer

A case of murderous assault and harassment for dowry has been lodged against a 2015-batch IPS officer from Meerut and his parents by the officer’s wife at Meerut’s Nauchandi police station. “The FIR was lodged at our police station. The women’s police station at Civil Lines will take further action. Our job will be to provide the assistance required,” Neeraj Kumar Singh, in-charge of Nauchandi police station, told The Indian Express over telephone.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 498-A (dowry harassment) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the police said.

The officer is posted with the PAC in Delhi. The wife works with a private firm in Gurgaon, Haryana.

The FIR states that they both come from Meerut and got married on November 27, 2015.

The FIR states: “My father gave an Audi car, jewellery and many household articles at the time of marriage but my physical and mental harassment began within a month (of wedding)…. On the night of April 30, my husband brutally beat me…my in-laws remained mute spectators. They were pressing me to bring Rs 5 crore more from my father; he is no position to give (that amount).”

The IPS officer and the woman could not be contacted.

Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narain Singh said: “This is a serious charge. We will talk to the higher-ups for arrest of those named in FIR if investigations find them guilty.”