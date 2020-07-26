Meerut double murder: Withdrew 1st complaint after police threat to frame me, says victim’s friend

The decomposed bodies of Priya Sidhu (35) and her daughter (13) from a previous marriage were recovered from Shamshad’s rented house at Bhudbhurawal locality. Sidhu moved in with Shamshad after he befriended her on Facebook. (Representational) The decomposed bodies of Priya Sidhu (35) and her daughter (13) from a previous marriage were recovered from Shamshad’s rented house at Bhudbhurawal locality. Sidhu moved in with Shamshad after he befriended her on Facebook. (Representational)

The complainant in the Meerut double murder of a mother and her daughter on Saturday said she was forced to withdraw the first complaint, filed at Partapur police station on April 15, after police allegedly threatened to implicate her in another case and termed her mentally unstable.

Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni has suspended sub-inspector Veer Singh and sent sub-inspector Bhupendra to police lines for intimidating the complainant, Chanchal Chaudhary on July 22. He also directed the Partapur police station to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against the arrested accused, Mohammed Shamshad (39).

The decomposed bodies of Priya Sidhu (35) and her daughter (13) from a previous marriage were recovered from Shamshad’s rented house at Bhudbhurawal locality. Sidhu moved in with Shamshad after he befriended her on Facebook. According to police, Shamshad killed the mother and daughter on March 28.

Chanchal, who is Sidhu’s friend, told The Sunday Express that she confronted Shamshad after she could not contact her friend for three days since March 28. But he gave evasive replies and switched off his phone.

“I realised that something was wrong and lodged a complaint with the Partapur police station on April 15, alleging that Shamshad had kidnapped Priya and her daughter. I also apprehended that both might have been killed but the police overlooked my pleas for a search operation,” said Chaudhary, adding that she was instead derided by police for perturbing a law abiding Shamshad. “Priya had already told me that Shamshad was pressuring her to attend the Jamat and recite the Quran. When she refused, he used to beat her,” alleged Chanchal.

“Police threatened to embroil me in another case and harass my parents. I lost all hopes of tracing my friend and her daughter. On July 2, I gave an undertaking at the police station that because of my unstable mental condition, I am ready to withdraw the FIR,” she said.

She later sought help of Hindu Yuva Vahini activists on July 12 who contacted SSP Sahni, following which a fresh FIR was registered two days later. “I got to know about the incident on July 14 and immediately directed the Partapur police station to lodge a new FIR. Within one week, the skeletons of the mother and daughter were recovered from the two graves in Shamshad’s house. We have collected the DNA samples from Chaudhary’s mother, who lives in Ghaziabad, to match the identities,” Sahni said.

Sahni said a police team has been sent to Bihar to arrest Shamshad’s wife, Afsana, and brother-in-law, Dilawar, for their suspected involvement in the murders. “Though Chaudhary had decided to live with Shamshad, he did not marry her and nor sever his ties with Afsana,” said the SSP .

According to police, Chaudhary moved in with Shamshad, who had introduced himself on Facebook as Amit Gurjar, in 2018. The relationship soured after she learnt that he was Muslim. This may have led to the murders, said police.

