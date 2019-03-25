Meerut: Doctor among three held for ‘rape’ in ICU of nursing home

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in the ICU of a private nursing home in Meerut by three persons, including the doctor attending her, on Saturday night. Police have arrested three persons, including the nurse who allegedly administered a laced injection to the victim. One of the accused is absconding.

Police said the victim was admitted to the nursing home on March 21, following inconsistent breathing. She was subsequently diagnosed with a fatty liver.

“On Saturday, she was shifted to ICU where she was allegedly gangraped by three persons after the nurse drugged her,” said in-charge of the police station where the victim’s husband lodged a complaint. The FIR states that the victim found a ward boy on her bed when she gained consciousness and cried for help. Her husband rushed to ICU but the culprit escaped, it says. “We have lodged an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) against Niyazu(20), Ashok Malik (35), Shadab (23) and nurse Lakshmi (50). Shadab is at large. The victim has been sent for medical examination,” said the police officer.