4 more deaths in Meerut, district toll reaches 30

A 79-year-old ex-serviceman who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Army hospital here on Wednesday. Two persons from Ghaziabad and a woman from Meerut have also died due to the coronavirus infection at the medical college here since Tuesday night, sources said. The death toll in Meerut has now reached 30, the second highest in the state after Agra (40).

“The retired Army man was admitted to the military hospital on Monday and he was confirmed Covid-19 positive the next day. This is the first (Covid-19) death at the Army hospital in Meerut. Two persons (aged above 60 years) from Ghaziabad and a 60-year-old woman from Meerut also died at the medical college since late Tuesday night,” said Chief Medical Officer Rajkumar Saini.

He said 47 coronavirus positive cases have so far been reported from six districts of west UP since Tuesday.

“Although the recovery rate of patients admitted at the special ward in the medical college has improved, fresh cases keep pouring in, which is a cause of concern,” said Saini.

Due to a continous rise in cases, Meerut District Magistrate Anil Dhingra has refused to lift the lockdown. “As a precautionary measure, we are observing a complete lockdown for two days in a week in Meerut and will take a decision on opening of markets after June 8,” said Dhingra.

