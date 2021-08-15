Meerut: Bodies found in drain, suspect under scanner

A day after two unidentified bodies were recovered from a drain at Sardhana area in Meerut, police have zeroed in on a suspect after identifying the victims. The women, native of Sardhana, had been living in Noida for a few months and were suspected to have been murdered in a district other than Meerut. They were relatives and had been missing for a few weeks.

Police are awaiting post-portem reports.

“The bodies had considerably bloated, and it appeared that we had found them after some time. We have identified a suspect, and evidence is being corroborated through electronic surveillance. An FIR is also being filed under relevant IPC sections,” said Keshav Kumar, SP of Meerut (Rural).

Police suspect that the suspect was nursing a grudge against one of the victims for spurning his love. Police have identified a vehicle allegedly used to transport the bodies. More than one persons were allegedly involved in the murder conspiracy, said police. Police are locating the last known location through mobile phones to ascertain the sequence of events.