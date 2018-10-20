Follow Us:
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Meerut: BJP councillor thrashes UP cop following a spat with hotel staffer, arrested

Meerut: BJP councillor thrashes UP cop following a spat with hotel staffer, arrested

A case has been registered against the BJP councillor under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and further probe has been ordered.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 20, 2018 5:34:46 pm
In the video, BJP Councillor Munish Kumar could be seen thrashing a Sub-Inspector inside a hotel owned by the former. (Source: Twitter/ANI video grab)

A BJP councillor from Meerut was arrested on Saturday after a video of him assaulting a Sub-Inspector went viral, ANI reported. In the video, the councillor Munish Kumar could be seen thrashing the police officer inside a hotel owned by the former.

The sub-inspector, who was accompanied by a lady lawyer, got into an argument with a waiter which later turned violent as Kumar intervened. The councillor could be heard accusing the cop of being drunk and also hurled abuses at him, to which the lady lawyer retaliated similarly.

A case has been registered against Kumar under section 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and further probe has been ordered.

“Munish Kumar has been arrested under non-bailable offences and he will be produced before a court today. His supporters came here to protest, we showed them evidence. They were convinced and went back. The Sub-Inspector shouldn’t have been there in the first place. Probe on,” Meerut SP R Singh was quoted as saying.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement