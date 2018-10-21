In Meerut, BJP councillor held for brawl with cop, woman

A video of the incident was shared widely on social media. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

A late-night brawl in a restaurant resulted in the arrest of a Meerut BJP councillor and action against a sub-inspector (S-I), the police said on Saturday. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Soon after the arrest of Manish Chaudhary, councillor from ward number 40, BJP leaders and workers protested at Kankarkheda police station and demanded the arrest of the police officer and a woman who had allegedly sparked the scuffle.

According to the police, on Friday, S-I Sukhpal Panwar and a woman lawyer arrived at a restaurant on Delhi-Dehradun Highway around 11.30 pm. The police said both were inebriated and scuffled with the waiter for an apparent “delay” in serving them.

“While Panwar was seen (in the video) slapping the waiter, the woman took out his pistol and trained it on the staff,” said a police officer. “The staff immediately contacted the restaurant owner, Manish Chaudhary, who informed senior police officers about the incident. He reached the restaurant and argued with the lawyer and the sub-inspector. While the Panwar continued to abuse the staff, Chaudhary asked his staff to bolt the restaurant doors from inside and slapped the officer thrice and then pushed him to the ground.”

Deputy SP (Daurala) Pankaj Kumar Singh and Kankarkheda police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Azad arrived at the restaurant and took the lawyer and the officer to the police station.

“Both were sent for medical examination and the report confirmed that they had consumed liquor. We arrested the councillor and sent him to jail while the police officer has been sent to lines as punishment,” DSP Singh said. There has been no action against the woman, he added.

SP (City) Ranvijay Singh said, “We will also lodge a case against people who tried to hamper our job at the police station on Saturday morning. We will take strict action based on available CCTV footage of the incident.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App