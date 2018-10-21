Meerut BJP councillor arrested after scuffle with S-I, woman in his restaurant

A video of the incident has gone viral. A video of the incident has gone viral.

A late night brawl inside a restaurant resulted in the arrest of a Meerut BJP councillor and action against a sub-inspector (S-I), police said on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral. Soon after councillor from ward number 40 Manish Chaudhary’s arrest, BJP leaders and workers protested at Kankarkheda police station and demanded the arrest of the police officer and a woman who had allegedly sparked the scuffle.

On Friday, said police, S-I Sukhpal Panwar and a woman lawyer arrived at a restaurant on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway around 11.30 pm. Police said they were both inebriated and scuffled with the waiter when there was a “delay” in serving them.

“While Panwar was seen (in the video) slapping the waiter, the woman took out his pistol and trained it on the staff,” said a police officer. “Staff immediately contacted the restaurant owner Manish Chaudhary who informed senior police officers about the incident. He reached the restaurant and argued with the lawyer and the cop. While the cop continued abusing the staff, Manish has directed his staff to bolt the restaurant doors from inside and slapped the officer thrice and then pushed him to the ground.”

Deputy SP (Daurala) Pankaj Kumar Singh and Kankarkheda police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Azad soon arrived at the restaurant and took the lawyer and the officer to the station. “Both were sent for medical examination and the report confirmed that they had consumed liquor. We arrested the councillor and sent him to jail while the police officer has been sent to lines as punishment ,” said Singh. There has been no action against the woman.

“S-I Panwar lodged an FIR against the BJP councillor and restaurant staff with the Kankarkheda police under IPC sections 395 (dacoity), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from duty), among others. The lawyer too has lodged and FIR under IPC 395 and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty),” said Kumar. The councillor too lodged an FIR against the duo, said police

While another video clip of Panwar allegedly assaulting the councillor also made the rounds on Friday, police said they are not aware of this. “Police has only one video as evidence at the moment,” said Kumar. “We will also lodge a case against the crowd which tried to hamper our job at the station. Based on available CCTV footage of the incident, we will take strict action against those involved in creating a ruckus at the police station,” said SP (City) Ranvijay Singh.

