Meerut: Bajrang Dal threatens to protest over ‘abduction’ of Hindu woman

Hindu groups affiliated to the ruling BJP allege Shahzad abducted the 23-year-old woman on April 8 while she was on her way to her in-laws’ place with her husband six days after their wedding. Hindu groups affiliated to the ruling BJP allege Shahzad abducted the 23-year-old woman on April 8 while she was on her way to her in-laws’ place with her husband six days after their wedding.

The Bajrang Dal has threatened an agitation if authorities fail to trace a married Hindu woman, who they claim has been abducted by a 25-year-old Muslim man, even as police said the two appear to be together willingly. Hindu groups affiliated to the ruling BJP allege Shahzad abducted the 23-year-old woman on April 8 while she was on her way to her in-laws’ place with her husband six days after their wedding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Rajesh Kumar Pandey cited inputs from his sources and said the two moved the Allahabad High Court on May 5 seeking police protection. “But we have not officially got a copy of the court’s view. The girl may have gone with him (Shahzad) willingly and it appears that her parents might have forced her to get married…”

The woman’s brother said they have approached the high court and have been given a month to respond. “We will put our case before the High Court to get our sister back,’’ he said. He claimed his sister did not have a phone and questioned how they could have gotten in touch. Four police teams have failed to trace the two, with Bajrang Dal alleging it to be a case of “love jihad”. Authorities have written to Facebook to trace their location as Shahzad has been uploading pictures and updating his status on the site.

Shahzad uploaded a photo on Monday with the woman wearing a saffron dupatta in the backdrop of Amritsar’s Golden Temple. “Lakhs of party workers are ready for safeguarding the saffron attire. We are ready to fight for the Hindu honour as we will not tolerate deliberate attempts to hurt our sentiments on Facebook. We will be forced to launch an agitation if the police failed to trace them soon,” said Bajrang Dal’s Balraj Dungar.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction. Police have announced Rs 25,000 award for anyone who helps trace the two.

The brother was shot at allegedly when he was returning home after meeting Pandey on April 17 in connection with the alleged abduction. Pandey said Shahzad is the main accused in connection with the attack. “We will trace him soon.”

The police have detained eight of Shahzad’s friends, who had commented on his Facebook page.

“This is a clear case of love jihad and I have told the SSP their failure in arresting a criminal like Shahzad has angered members of our community. The delay in his arrest is vitiating the atmosphere,” said BJP MLA Dinesh Khatik. “We are hopeful of his arrest soon,” said SP (rural) Rajesh Kumar.

Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists laid a siege around Kumar’s office on Monday while threatening an agitation if the woman was not recovered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App