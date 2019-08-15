Toggle Menu
Meerut: 8-year-old girl missing, cousin among 4 held

Police said the 16-year-old girl had asked her cousin to accompany her to a nearby farm on Monday evening. When they did not return, the family lodged a missing person’s complaint with the local police station on Tuesday.

The girl is believed to be allegedly killed by the boyfriend of her cousin. (Representational Image)

Meerut police have launched a search operation for an eight-year-old girl who, they believe, was killed by the boyfriend of her 16-year-old cousin sister when the two decided to elope. Police have detained the 16-year-old girl, her boyfriend and his two friends — all in their 20s — on Tuesday.

“We have yet not recovered the eight-year-old child’s body, and hence we cannot officially declare that she has been killed. However, circumstantial evidence suggests murder. A search is on,” a senior police officer said.

“We tracked the teenager’s mobile location and spotted her at her boyfriend’s house in a Ghaziabad village. However, the child could not be found in the house. The victim and her cousin belong to a village in Meerut,” said a police officer.

The teenager and her boyfriend were brought to Meerut. “She told us that she was joined by her boyfriend and his two friends in a field. They were planning to elope but the eight-year-old cousin said she would tell their families about it,” police said.

