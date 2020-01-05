Meenakshi Lekhi, Pakistan minister in war of words

Lekhi later got involved in a spat with Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry after the latter took to Twitter to term her allegation “fake propaganda”. (File) Lekhi later got involved in a spat with Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry after the latter took to Twitter to term her allegation “fake propaganda”. (File)

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said the Nankana incident shows how minorities there are persecuted and why they need citizenship in India.

Lekhi later got involved in a spat with Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry after the latter took to Twitter to term her allegation “fake propaganda”.

During a press conference, Lekhi said the gurdwara “is the holiest shrine for Sikhism. Baba Nanak was born there”. Her comments were also posted on Twitter.

Chaudhry responded by tweeting, “Yes we know that and huge respects for our Sikh brethren but BJP spokesperson giving lectures on diversity and religious harmony is like pot calling the kettle black, you guys are most bigoted bunch of haters so stop fake propaganda.”

Lekhi hit back immediately, saying Chaudhry should “take charge” of initiating action against those involved in the incident and “stop conversions, rape and abductions taking place in Pakistan”.

She added, “Fawad should worry more about Imran Khan’s tweets and the fake propaganda he has indulged in…,” referring to a video that the Pakistani Prime Minister had shared, claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the video was from Bangladesh, and Khan soon deleted the video.

(With PTI inputs)

