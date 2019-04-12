BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi moves SC against Rahul Gandhi’s remark on PM over Rafale order

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on April 15 a contempt plea by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent verdict in the contentious Rafale deal.

Lekhi, In her plea, said Gandhi had attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

Appearing for the BJP leader, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said Gandhi had made a remark that the “Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai” in the verdict.

The top court had last week allowed three documents relied upon by petitioners seeking a review of its December 14, 2018 judgment in the Rafale aircraft deal matter, and dismissed the Centre’s preliminary objection on the maintainability of the review petitions and claim of privilege over these documents.

Welcoming this move, Gandhi had said, “Bahut khushi ho rahi hai ki jo main mahino se keh raha hun ki Hindustan ke Pradhan Mantri ne Air Force ka paisa chori karke Anil Ambani ji ko diya hai, us baat ko aj SC ne maan liya hai, (I am happy that what I have been saying for months that India’s Prime Minister stole money from the Air Force and gave it to Anil Ambani, Supreme Court has validated that point today).”