scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 24, 2021
MUST READ

Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.

By: PTI | Leh |
October 24, 2021 5:23:16 pm
The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damage

The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 24: Latest News

Advertisement