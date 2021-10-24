Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

0 Comment(s) *
A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.
Officials said there were no reports of any damage
The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes.
