Medicines made with cow urine cure many diseases, including cancer: Union minister

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey Saturday said many medicines, including those which cure cancer, are prepared from cow urine and hence the Indian government has prepared a scheme for the conservation of Indian cows.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Choubey said, “Gau ke moutra se kai tarah ki dawai tayyar hoti hai..cancer jaise asadhya rog bhi jo desi gau ka hota hai. Bharat sarkar ne gau ka sarankshan karne ke liye jahan yojana banai hai, wahi doosri or hamari ayush ministry bhi is par kaam kar rahi hai (Many medicines are prepared from cow urine.. even the ones which cure cancer are prepared from the urine of Indian cow. While the government has prepared a scheme for their conservation, the Ayush ministry is working on it as well).”

On Thursday, Union minister Giriraj Singh had said the government is working to boost the animal husbandry sector by increasing the birth rate of female cows through artificial insemination. He had also said that this would tone down the cases of cow related mob lynchings. He had also said the government is targeting 30 lakh doses annually in the initial stage.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh government had pushed for the use of cow urine in preparing medicines. The Ayurveda department of the state had prepared eight medicines using cow urine which allegedly proved useful in the case of liver ailments, joint pain, and immunity deficiency.

In July 2017, the Centre set up a 19-member panel, including three members linked to the RSS and VHP, to carry out what it said will be scientifically validated research on cow derivatives including urine, and their benefits, according to an inter-departmental circular and members of the panel.