Rape must include marital rape for purpose of MTP Act: What Supreme Court said on abortion rights

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled that irrespective of their marital status, all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud noted that for the sole purpose of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the meaning of rape must include marital rape.

Here’s what the Supreme Court said in its ruling:

🔴 “If Rule 3B(c) is understood as only for married women, it would perpetuate the stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities. This is not constitutionally sustainable. The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have autonomy to have free exercise of these rights.”

🔴 “We would be remiss in not recognising that intimate partner violence is the reality and can take the form of rape. The misconception that strangers are exclusively or almost exclusively responsible for sex and gender-based violence is a deeply regrettable one.”

🔴 “The meaning of rape must therefore be understood as including marital rape solely for the purpose of the MTP Act and any other rules and regulations framed thereunder. Any other interpretation would have the effect of compelling a woman to give birth to and raise a child with a partner who inflicts mental and physical harm upon her.”

🔴 The apex court also noted that women need not seek formal legal proceedings to prove the “factum of sexual assault or rape”. “…there is no requirement that the instance may be registered or the allegation of rape may be proved before a court of law or some other forum before it can be construed true for the purpose of the MTP Act. Such a requirement would be in conflict with the purpose of the MTP Act,” it said.

🔴 “The rights of reproductive autonomy give an unmarried woman similar rights as a married woman.”

— with inputs from Live Law