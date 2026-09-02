Child dies, 70 fall ill after taking malaria tablets in Andhra village

The tablets were distributed in Gollaguppa village last week during a fever-surveillance camp following a surge in malaria cases.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readVijayawadaUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 02:22 PM IST
malariaDistrict Collector K Dinesh Kumar said two villagers had tested positive for malaria, following which officials conducted the drive. (Express Photo)
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Medical teams have been rushed to two primary health centres in Polavaram district after a seven-year-old girl died on Wednesday and over 70 people fell ill after taking chloroquine tablets distributed during an anti-malaria drive.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a probe and directed senior medical and health officials to rush to the village and monitor the situation.

The tablets were distributed in Gollaguppa village last week during a fever-surveillance camp following a surge in malaria cases. District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said two villagers had tested positive for malaria, following which officials conducted the drive.

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Kumar said the seven-year-old girl fell ill and lost consciousness after taking the tablet, with her condition attributed to a drop in blood glucose levels. She was shifted to a primary health centre and then to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana, where she died.

“She was shifted to the nearby Primary Health Centre and subsequently to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for advanced medical care. She unfortunately passed away,” he said.

At least 15 children are among those who fell ill. “All the other patients are stable and there is no need to worry. Blood samples have been sent for tests,” Kumar said.

The village is located on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Kumar said 54 people from Gollaguppa had been taken to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital as a precautionary measure. Of them, 53 — 48 children and five adults — are undergoing treatment.

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“Their health condition is stable, and none are in a critical or dangerous state. Medical services are also being provided through a special camp for another 17 villagers, all of whom are safe,” he said.

Kumar said the chloroquine tablets had been distributed in age-appropriate doses in accordance with Medical and Health Department protocols and that quality-control tests conducted on the medication had returned satisfactory results. However, the specific batch used in the village has been sent to the Vizag Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

Three special rapid-response medical teams from Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada have arrived in Bhadrachalam. The teams, comprising assistant professors, postgraduate doctors and general physicians, are treating the affected people.

Medical teams are also preparing health profiles of around 270 residents of Gollaguppa and conducting blood tests to check for sickle cell anaemia, other health conditions and comorbidities.

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Kumar urged people not to panic, saying the government was closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary medical care. He said the health of those affected was being continuously monitored and appropriate treatment provided.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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