Child dies, 70 fall ill after taking malaria tablets in Andhra village

District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said two villagers had tested positive for malaria, following which officials conducted the drive. (Express Photo)

Medical teams have been rushed to two primary health centres in Polavaram district after a seven-year-old girl died on Wednesday and over 70 people fell ill after taking chloroquine tablets distributed during an anti-malaria drive.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a probe and directed senior medical and health officials to rush to the village and monitor the situation.

The tablets were distributed in Gollaguppa village last week during a fever-surveillance camp following a surge in malaria cases. District Collector K Dinesh Kumar said two villagers had tested positive for malaria, following which officials conducted the drive.

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Kumar said the seven-year-old girl fell ill and lost consciousness after taking the tablet, with her condition attributed to a drop in blood glucose levels. She was shifted to a primary health centre and then to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital in Telangana, where she died.