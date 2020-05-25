Medical supplies procurement ‘scam’: Shimla man who recorded audio clip that exposed wrongdoing questioned

Officials said that Gupta allegedly indulged in corruption while procuring medical supplies for the department. (Representational image) Officials said that Gupta allegedly indulged in corruption while procuring medical supplies for the department. (Representational image)

Himachal Pradesh Vigilance Bureau officials on Monday questioned the person who recorded the purported audio clip which led to the arrest of suspended director of health services, Dr AK Gupta, officials said.

In the 43-second audio clip, one person is heard talking about giving Rs 5 lakh to the other. According to the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, one person in the clip is Dr Gupta.

“The other person in the audio clip who admits to have recorded this telephonic conversation in his mobile phone is being questioned. The mobile phone has been seized from him and sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Junga for forensic examination,” said ADG Anurag Garg of the Bureau.

Garg said that Gupta was released from IGMC hospital on Monday and is presently in judicial custody at Kaithu Jail. He was arrested by the Bureau on Wednesday, and booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials said that Gupta allegedly indulged in corruption while procuring medical supplies for the department.

