Medical superintendent says won’t treat Gujarati people, sent on leave

The medical superintendent of a government hospital in Billimora taluka of Navsari district has been asked to go on leave for five days after an inquiry proved that she refused to treat locals, saying she would only treat patients from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Smita Tiwari, who was appointed medical superintendent at the Meghushi hospital in March this year, also allegedly abused the Billimora Nagar Palika BJP president and other members when they went to the hospital to discuss the issue.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday evening when a woman, Veenaben Rushi, was waiting outside Tiwari’s room with the case papers of her 10-year-old son who was suffering from a fever.

After waiting for about an hour, Veenaben and other women went into the room and found Dr Tiwari on the phone. When the women requested her to examine patients, Dr Tiwari allegedly told them, “I am not here to treat Gujarati patients, I will treat patients of UP and Bihar… You Gujarati people harassed me and my father earlier.” She then reportedly asked the women to leave her chamber.

Billimora Nagar Palika BJP president Mukesh Naik then reportedly reached the hospital along with a few women members of the Nagar Palika and leader of Opposition, Arvind Patel. Dr Tiwari allegedly misbehaved with them.

Naik then registered a complaint with the Regional Deputy Director (RDD) of Health Department, Dr RK Kanchal, in Surat. The RDD set up a probe panel. The team visited the hospital on Thursday and took the statements of hospital staff, patients, Dr Tiwari and Mukesh Naik. It sent its report to Kanchal and Dr HK Bhavsar, incharge additional director of medical services at Gandhinagar, and Dr Tiwari was sent on leave.

Dr Kanchal said, “She told them, ‘I will not treat Gujarati patients and will treat only patients of UP and Bihar …’ Other doctors in the hospital also said that she was irregular at work and her behaviour was inappropriate…” Dr Tiwari she did not respond to calls or messages.