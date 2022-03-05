Medical students home, but their future still clouded by uncertainty

With thousands of medical students returning to India from war-torn Ukraine, there is a certain level of uncertainty over the completion of their course. Currently, the Centre has no plan to make special relaxations so that the students can complete their MBBS degree without prolonging the course’s duration, The Indian Express has learnt.

Well-placed government sources said going by the statutory regulations applicable on medical students graduating from foreign varsities, there is a buffer of around two years to complete the course. “Hence, the students returning from Ukraine have little to worry about as of now,” sources cited above said.

India is currently carrying out Operation Ganga to bring back its citizens, mainly medical students, stranded in Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the number of people who have left Ukraine since advisories for evacuation were issued stood at nearly 18,000.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) does not recognise or approve medical courses completed through online mode. According to its statutory regulations, a medical course from a foreign university has to be completed within 10 years from the date of enrolment.

Also, the regulations don’t allow such students’ migration to a medical college in India for internships or examination. The regulations clearly state that the “MBBS course, training, and internship throughout the course should be done from the same foreign medical institution”.

For the medical graduates, the regulations mandate completion of a supervised 12-month internship in India.

Sources said at this juncture, there is no proposal to make changes to any of the rules for medical students returning from Ukraine because they have sufficient time to complete the course.

“The MBBS course in Ukraine takes five-and-half years. A student has to complete a 12-month internship in Ukraine and a similar one in India. So, a student normally completes the degree in 7.5 years. Hence, the final year students still have buffer of two years,” sources said.

Significantly, a large number of international students, including those from India, couldn’t return to China to continue their MBBS degree due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed there. Chinese authorities had conveyed earlier that the course will be completed online. However, on February 8, the NMC objected to this, reiterating that the regulator does not recognise or approve online mode for medical education.