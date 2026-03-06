Medical student tells counsellor about sexual abuse she suffered 11 years ago, leads to 18-year jail for tuition teacher

The alleged incidents of sexual abuse took place in 2013-14, when the survivor, who was Dalit, was a Class 5 student.

A tuition teacher in Kerala was sentenced to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case in which the survivor disclosed the abuse 11 years after it took place.

A fast-track court sentenced 57-year-old Subash Kumar to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the POCSO Act and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 in a case registered in 2024. He will have to undergo another 3.5 years in jail if he fails to pay the fine, special judge Anju Meera Birla said. Advocates R S Vijay Mohan and P Surabhi appeared for the prosecution.

The alleged incidents of sexual abuse took place in 2013-14, when the survivor, who was Dalit, was a Class 5 student. The convict was a tuition teacher. According to investigators, repeated instances of sexual abuse forced the girl to stop attending Kumar’s classes, although fear stopped her from disclosing the trauma to her family.