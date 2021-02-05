Medical store owner found selling intoxication tablets without doctor’s prescription in Surat

The officials had seized 4,634 such intoxication drug tablets worth Rs 25,000 and 296 syrup bottles of different companies worth Rs 26,138. (Representational)

The Special Operation Group, accompanied by Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) officials, Friday caught a medical store owner who was allegedly selling intoxication tablets and syrups without doctor’s prescriptions to the customers in Surat. Police seized intoxication tablets and syrups worth Rs 51,000.

As part of a drive, Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar had started had instructed police personnel to keep a tab on the medical stores where intoxication tablets and syrups are being sold to the youths without prescriptions.

The Special Operation Group officials Friday sent a dummy customer to Daruwala Medical store at Umarwada tenement in Salabatpura area to get intoxication tablets and syrup without a doctor’s prescriptions.

The shop attendant sold him the tablets and syrups and collected the amount. The SOG department police officials along with two officials from FDCA, Mahesh Italiya and Somil Patel, immediately caught the shop owner.

The FDCA officials had seized tablets and syrups of different companies and took the owner, Yash Daruwala, to its office. The officials had seized 4,634 such intoxication drug tablets worth Rs 25,000 and 296 syrup bottles of different companies worth Rs 26,138.

Assistant Commissioner of FDCA R N Patel said, “We carried out raids with police and found that medical store owner was selling medicines and syrups for customers without a doctor’s prescription. We have seized the medicines consignment and we have also noted down the purchase stock and sold stock of the intoxication medicines from the shop. We have taken statements of the firm owner. In coming days we will slap the show causenotice to the shop owner and later on the bases of his reply and our findings we will take strict legal actions.”