Medical equipment Purchase ‘scam’; Three-member inquiry panel eyewash, order judicial probe: Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning the credibility of a three-member inquiry panel set up by the government to investigate allegations of corruption in the purchase of medical equipment needed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The inquiry commission consisting of senior government officials was “an eyewash”, Dhankhar said, demanding a judicial probe into the “multi-crore pandemic purchase”.

In his letter, the Governor alleged that the government had relaxed rules to purchase items worth Rs 2,000 crores, including three million Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 3.7 million N-95 masks, and four million gloves.

“Serious issues have been flagged to me as regards the credibility of the 3 member committee of ACS Home; ACS Finance and Secretary Health Department, that would look into these serious allegations of corruption and irregularities and report to the Chief Secretary.

You would appreciate that these purchases came to be effected by the Health Department after the relaxation was ordered by the Chief Secretary. In such a situation, in view of obvious conflict of interest, the present investigation would lack any credence and be only sham and an eyewash — ‘post facto cover up ratification’ of massive corruption,” Dhankhar wrote.

