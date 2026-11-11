Centre relaxes norms for medical device manufacturers amid 80% unused outlay

To promote domestic manufacturing of medical devices, the Central Government has extended the tenure of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturers by eight years and eased the sales and investment requirements. The decision comes even as almost 80 per cent of the scheme outlay of Rs 3,420 crore remains unutilised.

Additionally, changes have been made to the scheme to make it more lucrative for the industry.

The changes were made in consultation with the industry to ensure better utilisation of the scheme, according to persons in the know of the matter.

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“Approximately Rs 2,700 crore is presently available for disbursement under the scheme,” said a notice by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, inviting fresh applications under the revised scheme.