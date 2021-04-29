Medical colleges told to set up oxygen plants in six months

Amid an unprecedented demand for liquid medical oxygen across the country as the second surge goes on, the country’s medical education regulator has asked all medical college hospitals to set up dedicated Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants within six months.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), which regulates medical education in the country, on Monday issued a public notice informing about “draft amendments” to minimum requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulation, 2020, to make captive oxygen plants mandatory for medical college hospitals in the country.

The move comes three days after the Centre informed the states about making captive oxygen plants in medical colleges as a “future norm”.

The NMC notice states, “Central Oxygen and Suction points shall include provision of piped oxygen supply to all beds in hospital having patients in critical condition/requiring oxygen from liquid oxygen tank installed at appropriate place in the hospital complex. In addition, all medical college hospitals are also required to have a dedicated PSA technology produced oxygen supply in addition to supply from liquid oxygen tank, which is to be installed and made operational within six months, notwithstanding the requirement of the Department of Emergency Medicine mandated from 2022 onwards.”

The notice was issued by NMC Secretary Dr R K Vats. Vats did not respond to phone calls and messages from The Indian Express seeking his comments.

On Wednesday, the PMO announced plans to procure 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators using PM Care Fund. Besides, 500 new PSA oxygen plants will be set up with the indigenous technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the PMO said in a statement.