Medical college in Haryana village to be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Sunday that a government medical college being built in Panjupur village of Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. The foundation of the college — which is being built in 60 acres — will be laid within three months.

Khattar made the announcement while addressing a state-level function organised in Panipat to mark 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The CM also said that the ground where this state-level function was held will be named after Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Besides this, the path via which the palanquin carrying the Sikh holy book Sri Guru Granth Sahib came to the function venue from GT road has also been named as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg.

The CM said that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji always shared a special bond with Haryana as during his lifetime he had travelled six times through Haryana and Punjab.

The CM said that the Haryana is celebrating the Birth Anniversary and Prakash Purabs of all the saints and great men so as to ensure maximum reach of their teachings among the society as through these messages a spirit of sacrifice and dedication is imbibed among the society.