Medical college bribery case: Supreme Court rejects NGO’s curative petition

The Supreme Court has dismissed a curative petition filed by NGO Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms against the order rejecting its plea for an SIT inquiry into the medical college bribery case and imposing a fine of Rs 25 lakh on it.

The curative petition was taken up in chamber by a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Madan B Lokur, A K Sikri, Arun Misra and A M Khanwilkar on December 11.

The court said, “We have gone through the curative petition and the connected papers. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court” in a 2002 case and “hence, the curative petition is dismissed”.

The case pertains to the arrest of former Orissa High Court judge I M Quddusi, along with five others, by the CBI on September 21, 2017, for alleged corruption.