Media reports of corpses in Ganga agenda-driven: RSS

The states have been asked to focus on critical districts while alerting all districts to prevent dumping of the dead bodies in river Ganga, the source said.

RSS Sahapracharpramukh (joint publicity chief) Narendra Kumar said media reports of corpses flowing through the Ganga and buried on its banks was part of an “agenda”.

In a virtual speech on the occasion of Maharshi Narad Jayanti, Kumar said, “Dead bodies in Ganga were also seen in 2015 and 2017. There was no Covid-19 pandemic then. So to connect them to Covid-19 now is clearly part of an agenda.”

RSS considers Narad Muni as the first journalist of the world and annually celebrates Narad Jayanti, giving awards to journalists for their work.

Kumar said, “Media has generally done its job well during the current pandemic and it is fine to point out problems in the system, but it must be done at proper time and with care. It should create awareness not panic…”