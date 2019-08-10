Media’s ability to report fairly, accurately compromised in Kashmir Valley: Editors Guild

The Editors Guild of India Saturday expressed concerns over the continued shutdown in communication links in the Kashmir valley which has resulted in the curtailment of media’s freedom and ability to report fairly and accurately on current developments.

“While some visiting journalists may be able to file their reports once they are out of the Valley, the lockdown is almost total and draconian for the vibrant local media that are the first eyes and ears on the ground. The Government knows very well that it is impossible to process and publish news now without the internet,” said the statement issued by the Editors Guild.

The Editors Guild took cognizance of the situation in Kashmir as the communication shutdown continues to be in effect a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government decided to ‘scrap’ Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, namely Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Editor’s Guild also stated that in the prevailing situation in the Valley, the role of free media becomes critically important in helping dissemination of news and in its democratic duty of keeping a watch on institutions of government and security.

The statement underlined the ‘imprudence’ in creating an unfair distinction in the treatment — for access, curfew passes, and communication — between local journalists and those coming in to report from outside.

“The Guild urges the government to take immediate steps to restore normalcy for the media’s communication links. Media transparency has and always should be India’s strength, not fear,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, The National Conference Saturday, led by former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, moved the Supreme Court Saturday challenging the President’s order on revoking provisions of Article 370 which grant Jammu and Kashmir special status.