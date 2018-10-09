Meat shop asked to shut in UP village after protests over licence

Heavy police force have been deployed at the village, which has 70 per cent Muslim population. Heavy police force have been deployed at the village, which has 70 per cent Muslim population.

The Police on Sunday forced a meat seller to close his shop at a market in Kasampur Bilauch village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district following protests by local residents over the licence issued to the meat-seller, it was informed on Monday.

The police also ordered an inquiry to check whether all formalities were completed and a no-objection certificate (NOC) was obtained from the departments concerned before the licence was issued to Khursheed Khan, 35, to sell meat.

The inquiry was ordered after people, allegedly from the Hindu community, staged a protest on Sunday when Khan opened the shop near his home in the village. The local police subsequently asked Khan to close the shop for a few days until the situation normalises, it is learnt.

Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, Umesh Kumar Singh said, “The inquiry has been ordered based on complaints from local residents claiming that all formalities were not completed before issuing the licence. If anomalies are found, action would be taken accordingly. There are a few more such cases in Bijnor where local residents raised objection over the issue of licence to meat shops.”



“I applied for licence at the district administration office. The district administration completed formalities and issued me licence to sell meat on September 19,” Khurhseed told The Indian Express.

He said, “After renovating my shop, I opened it on Sunday. The shop is around 150 metres from the Hindu locality in the village. I learnt that people from the community are raising objections over opening the shop…I obeyed police directive and decided to close the shop for a few days. My shop was closed on Monday.”

“Villagers have submitted a letter requesting to get the license of the meat shop cancelled,” SHO of Shivakalan police station, Aman Singh said.

