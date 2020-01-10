Meaningless politics on campus must stop: BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta

A day after the SFI members confined him to a room at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta Thursday called for de-politicisation of educational institutions.

“We have crossed the laxman rekha. This meaningless politics on campus must stop. This is for all political parties, not just one or two,” said Dasgupta, addressing media at Kolkata Press Club .

On Wednesday, Dasgupta, Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and several others were confined to a room for over seven hours by SFI members who protested the university’s decision to invite the MP to deliver a lecture on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The BJP MP said the situation in the state is grave. “Educational institutions are places to create awareness. But when we see political parties using these campuses for their poll strategies, we feel there should be a code of conduct on campuses,” he said.

On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to not attend the Opposition meet, Dasgupta said: “It’s her stand. I think she has understood what CAA finally is.”

Dasgupta added that there is a conspiracy on social media not to allow the PM to step outside the airport when he arrives in Kolkata on Saturday. “A minister too is involved. This is also being talked about in the students’ community,” he alleged.

