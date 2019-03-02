Meaning of ‘Abhinandan’ will change now: PM Modi on IAF Wing Commander

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said Abhinandan used to mean “congratulation” in English, but it will change now, referring to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. His remarks came a day after IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by Pakistan at the Wagah border after being in captivity for nearly three days, an episode that New Delhi views as a diplomatic victory.

Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured on February 27 by Pakistan following a dogfight between the two air forces in which his MIG-21 was shot down.

Addressing the Construction Technology India 2019 conference in Delhi, Modi said, “The world takes note of what India does. This country has the power to change the meaning of words in a dictionary. Abhinandan used to mean “congratulation” in English. This will change now,” he said.

The PM on Friday had also tweeted out a message for the IAF pilot, immediately after he crossed the border. “Welcome Home Wing Commander Abhinandan! The nation is proud of your exemplary courage. Our armed forces are an inspiration for 130 crore Indians. Vande Mataram!,” Modi had tweeted.

As soon as he walked across the Zero Line on Friday, Abhinandan was whisked away in a convoy by Indian officials and the public waiting to welcome their hero failed to catch a glimpse of him. He was in Islamabad’s custody ever since his MIG-21 Bison aircraft crashed when he was in the process of thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace on Wednesday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had Thursday announced that the IAF officer would be released on Friday as a “peace gesture”. The announcement, made during a joint session of Parliament in Pakistan, was being seen as first signs of de-escalation of tension between the two nations.