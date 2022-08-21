Train coach transformed into restaurant at Barmer railway station

A railway-themed restaurant inside a coach of a train at Barmer railway station in Rajasthan will be opening soon, an official statement by North Western Railway informed.
The restaurant, to be named VIP Express, has been given a heritage look and is designed in such a way that a customer can feel like having a meal on a train. According to the statement, both passengers and non-passengers can access the restaurant, which will be a first-of-its-kind in Rajasthan.
Around 70-75 persons can sit at the restaurant at a time, which also has various lodges. Moreover, the surrounding area of the coach has also been developed for customers wishing to sit outside.
According to Divisional Railway Manager Gitika Pandey, the restaurant is a part of a plan by Railways to increase revenue and employment. She said the uniqueness of this restaurant will be that anyone can come and enjoy the meal unlike where only passengers or ticket holders can avail the facility.
As per the plan, the old coaches, whose operations are discontinued by the Railways, have been utilised. The restaurant will be run and maintained by a private firm which will pay a monthly rent to Railways.
Similar restaurants have been planned for Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bhagwat ki Kothi and Mahamandir railway stations, Ms Pandey added.
