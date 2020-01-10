MEA: Would like US-Iran situation to de-escalate as soon as possible

Kumar said India was talking to several stakeholders in the region. (File) Kumar said India was talking to several stakeholders in the region. (File)

Amid tension between the US and Iran over the killing of an Iranian military commander, India on Thursday said it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible and was monitoring developments very closely.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said India has been in touch with key players including Iran, UAE, Oman and Qatar as it has important interests in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit India next week to attend the Raisina Dialogue — the flagship annual event of the external affairs ministry. Zarif will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his stay in Delhi.

“…We have important interests in the region and we would like the situation to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We are talking to several stakeholders in the region,” Kumar said. “We are monitoring the situation very closely and will see how it develops in the next few days.”

