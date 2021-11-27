Ministry of External Affairs: Working on modalities with Pakistan for Afghan aid

India on Friday said it is working on the modalities to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through Pakistan, days after Islamabad agreed to allow transit facility for the aid by New Delhi.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is examining the response of the Pakistani government and is also working on the modalities with it. “We received a response from the government of Pakistan to our proposal made on October 7 for providing humanitarian assistance of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat to the people of Afghanistan. This also has life-saving medicines,” he said.

Bagchi said India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan. “We are examining the response of the government of Pakistan, we are also working on the modalities with the Pakistan side. We believe that humanitarian assistance should not be subject to conditionalities.”

On Monday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government will allow the transit of 50,000 tonnes of wheat from India to Afghanistan. Two days later, Pakistan said it has formally informed India about its decision to allow the transportation of the Indian humanitarian shipment to Afghanistan through its territory.

“The decision of the government of Pakistan to this effect was formally conveyed to the Charge d’affaires of India at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Pakistan Foreign Office said on Wednesday.