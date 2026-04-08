‘Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia: MEA welcomes ceasefire between US and Iran

Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between US and Iran, hoping “it would lead to a lasting peace in West Asia.”

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, “We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.”

“The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement added.