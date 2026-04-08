‘Hope it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia: MEA welcomes ceasefire between US and Iran

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Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between US and Iran, hoping “it would lead to a lasting peace in West Asia.”
In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, “We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.”
“The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement added.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar is also set to travel to UAE on April 11-12.
Hours before completion of Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure, US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also agreed to the ceasefire.
The announcements came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, “requested” both countries to dial down the tensions.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he has agreed to “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran” for a period of two weeks, as Iran has agreed to “complete, immediate and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he added.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also posted on X: “In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”
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