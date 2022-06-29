Unwarranted: MEA responds to UN official’s statement on Teesta Setalvad arrest

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday described as “unwarranted” a comment by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights condemning the recent arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad and “two other persons”.

“The remarks are completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India’s independent judicial system,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. “Authorities in India act against violations of law strictly in accordance with established judicial processes. Labeling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable.”

Earlier this week, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has voiced concern over the arrest and detention of social activist Setalvad and called for her immediate release.

“#India: We are very concerned by the arrest and detention of #WHRD @TeestaSetalvad and two ex-police officers and call for their immediate release. They must not be persecuted for their activism and solidarity with the victims of the 2002 #GujaratRiots,” the UN Human Rights office said in a tweet on Tuesday.

A day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit by the SIT to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested retired state DGP R B Sreekumar, whose role had been called into question by the Court, and Mumbai-based activist Setalvad, who backed the petitioner, Zakia Jafri.