MEA to hold diaspora event in Varanasi from Jan 21

In an attempt to woo the Indian diaspora before the NDA government’s term ends, the Ministry of External Affairs is planning to host the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas from January 21 to 23 next year.

The ministry has decided to hold the event in Varanasi next year, and it will be followed by a visit to the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and then the Republic Day parade. An official announcement about this is expected to be made on Saturday by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ministry and Indian missions and consulates abroad are engaging with the overseas Indian community regularly through several schemes, initiatives, and dialogue mechanisms. Recently, with an aim to create a pool of Indian researchers, scientists and engineers, the Union government announced several schemes the likes of Global Initiative of Academic Networks, VAJRA (Visiting Advanced Joint Research), Ramanujan Fellowship Scheme among them — to attract Non-Resident Indians and Persons of Indian Origin to contribute to these fields.

Under the Ramanujan Fellowship Scheme of the Department of Science and Technology, 355 fellows have joined various institutes in the country since 2005-06.

