MEA to brief floor leaders of political parties on Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to brief the floor leaders of political parties about the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

Jaishankar’s statement comes amidst India evacuating citizens from Afghanistan. On Sunday, the country evacuated nearly 400 people, including two Members of Parliament and their families, and 329 Indians from Kabul.

Vikramjit Singh Sahney, president of the World Punjabi Organisation, said that India would evacuate a group of 125 Afghan Sikhs to India on Monday.

PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), on August 18, in which he, according to sources, said that within the next few days, India should provide all possible help to “Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance”.

The Taliban entered Kabul, taking complete control over Afghanistan, on August 15.

A day after the Taliban completely took over Afghanistan, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement, “The Government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan.”