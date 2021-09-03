MEA: Taliban meet focused on ensuring no anti-India terror

Two days after India’s envoy to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader in Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi’s immediate focus is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities directed against the country.

India had used the meeting in Doha to convey this concern, and to discuss the return of the Indians who still remain in Afghanistan, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

“We received a positive response,” Bagchi said, referring to the meeting between India’s Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.

New Delhi made this first official contact with the Taliban on Tuesday, hours after the last US military aircraft flew out of Kabul, marking the end of the 20-year war. In response to a volley of questions on whether India would recognise the Taliban regime in the backdrop of the meeting, Bagchi said: “It was just a meeting. I think these are very early days.”

Asked if India would have more meetings with the Taliban, the spokesperson said he did not want to speculate. On bringing back the remaining Indians from Afghanistan, Bagchi said India would be able to revisit the matter once the airport in Kabul resumes operations.

In a statement on the meeting in Doha, the MEA had said earlier this week that Mittal and Stanekzai had met at the Indian Embassy on the request of the Taliban side. “Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit India also came up,” the statement said.

“Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner. The Taliban representative assured the Ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed.”

Mittal was Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) in the MEA until last year. India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Rudrendra Tandon, was JS (PAI) before Mittal. The two Ambassadors have been playing a key role, along with Mittal’s successor as JS (PAI), J P Singh, in shaping the Indian response to the situation in Afghanistan.