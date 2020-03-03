After Javad Zarif’s remark on Delhi riots, MEA summons Iranian Ambassador

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. (AP) Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. (AP)

A day after Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the riots in Northeast Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador in Delhi Ali Chegeni Tuesday. As per sources, a protest has also been lodged at the comments made by FM Zarif on internal matters of India.

With Zarif condemning the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and urging authorities to not let “senseless thuggery” prevail, Iran became the fourth Muslim-majority country to officially react to the riots in Delhi.

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” Zarif tweeted on Monday night.

Before Iran, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan have spoken out against the Northeast Delhi riots. Malaysia and Bangladesh had earlier criticised the CAA and the proposed NRC.

The Ministry of External Affairs had, in the past, rejected statements by Turkey and Pakistan. In the case of Iran, India has stopped buying oil from the country under threat of sanctions from the US, but continues to work on the Chabahar port.

