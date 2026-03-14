Iran war: Amid gas shortage, India seeks safe passage for 22 vessels stranded near Strait of Hormuz

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Mina Al Fajer, UAE (AP Photo)

The Indian government has sought safe passage for 22 vessels stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz, the External Affairs Ministry said Saturday. Earlier, Iran had allowed a few Indian ships to sail through despite a blockade in the waterway.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has stayed in touch with countries in West Asia to convey its priorities, particularly on energy security.

Crossing the Strait of Hormuz

An Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker also transited the critical maritime chokepoint Friday night, according to ship tracking data. Shivalik, a large gas carrier (VLGC) of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) crossed the Strait of Hormuz and was in the Gulf of Oman as of around 12.45 am Saturday, as per the ship’s last reported position on vessel tracking data provider MarineTraffic.