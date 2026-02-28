‘Deeply concerned’: India urges restraint after Israel-US strikes on Iran

Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States, in Tehran on Saturday. (WANA, Iran/ANI Video Grab)

Amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Saturday issued a statement urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.

“India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA added that its Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance.