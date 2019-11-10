MEA slams Pakistan’s Ayodhya remarks

India on Saturday rejected the “unwarranted” comments by Pakistan on Ayodhya verdict, even as Delhi briefed some foreign envoys in Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India. It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable.”

He was responding to comments by Pakistan’s political leaders and Pakistan’s Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on the Ayodhya judgment.

Officials in the Ministry of External Affairs briefed some of the foreign envoys in the Capital. Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed, sources said.

The envoys were given a heads-up on the facts surrounding the judgment and the historical background behind it, they said. Some envoys of key strategic countries and India’s close allies were briefed by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale one-on-one, they said.

“Although it is definitely an internal issue of India, we are very appreciative of the line of communication that the MEA is having with all of the diplomatic corp by giving us a heads up, informing us, and fully explaining the historical background behind this decision,” Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Dominican Republic Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos said. —With PTI inputs