‘We have seen the reports’: MEA on Trump sharing Savage video targeting India, China

Trump reposted a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the “ninth month of their pregnancy”. (AP Photo)

As US President Donald Trump reposted a criticism by a prominent MAGA influencer and Trump supporter targeting India and China by calling them “hellhole on the planet”, India steered clear of criticising the American President and merely said that they have seen the reports.

Trump reposted a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the “ninth month of their pregnancy”.

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where “a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet”.