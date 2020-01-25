MEA reminders before expiry of passports

The ministry said it has been started as a “citizen-friendly proactive service delivery measure” for valid passport holders. The ministry said it has been started as a “citizen-friendly proactive service delivery measure” for valid passport holders.

Starting September last year, the Ministry of External Affairs has started reaching out to people whose passports are about to expire. The government will send SMS reminders before the passports expire.

The government will send two messages to the passport holders, first nine months before the passport is to expire, and the second reminder will be sent seven months before the expiry date of the passport. The message will carry the passport number and the expiry date of the passport.

The messages will also have the link on which the passport holders can submit their application online. The ministry said that it will help in “avoiding applicant falling prey to the fake websites in the cyberspace”.

