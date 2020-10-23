MEA: Over 3,800 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year

Srivastava added that there have also been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC under the garb of civilian activity.

Pakistan’s troops have resorted to more than 3,800 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir this year and even supported smuggling of arms and narcotic substances, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan’s forces have continued to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violations, often in civilian areas, to support infiltration of terrorists across the LoC.

“This is a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two sides. This year, till date, Pakistani forces have carried out more than 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations,” Srivastava said at a media briefing.

Srivastava added that there have also been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC under the garb of civilian activity.

“We have also witnessed that Pakistan’s aid and abetment to cross-border terrorism, smuggling of arms and narcotic substances have spilled over to the International Boundary including, through usage of drones and quadcopters,” he said

Srivastava said such violations are regularly highlighted to Pakistan through diplomatic channels and at the regular DGMO- (Director General of Military Operations) level talks.

